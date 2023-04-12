Rain chances are going up for your Wednesday and Thursday

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy all day long. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible during the evening.

An area of low pressure will lift out of the Gulf Wednesday night. That will cause widespread showers across the area for your Thursday. Highs will be held down into the mid 70s.

Sunshine will return to the Pine Belt on Friday. That will help to warm us up into the low 80s.

Showers will return to the area on Saturday as a weak cold front moves through the state. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be a little nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Next week will be great with sunny skies and highs warming up into the low to mid 80s.

