‘Praise-a-thon’ at Grace Temple Church coming Sunday

'Praise-a-thon' to be held Sunday at Grace Temple Church (Source: Pexels/stock image)
'Praise-a-thon' to be held Sunday at Grace Temple Church (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most are aware of the old adage, “Treat others as one would wish to be treated.”

Hannah Hayes is hoping folks will take the next step.

Hopkins is hosting a “praise-a-thon” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Temple Church, 1131 Richburg Road, Hattiesburg.

The theme of the “a-thon:” “Encourage and Build One Another Up.”

All are welcome and admission is free.

For more information, call Hopkins at (601) 549-1891 or Annie Reese at (601) 620-3526 or email Sheria Smith at Smithvcu9400@cloud.com.

