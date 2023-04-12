Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’

This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what they describe as the discovery of the “possible remains of an infant” outside an apartment building in a community north of Boston, state police said.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to take custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, state police said.

No additional information was released.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire hits windshield on I-59.
Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

The popular condiment Sriracha hot sauce is in short supply and restaurants are trying to make...
Sriracha is in short supply again
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier’s beheading
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA...
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling