Perry Co. sheriff speaks out on Texas teen kidnapping case

The sheriff said it’s a warning for parents everywhere.
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As of Tuesday night, 27-year-old Jessie T. Patton remains in the Perry County Jail.

Patton is accused of sexual battery and kidnapping in connection to a missing teen from houston texas.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the 13-year-old made contact with drivers along U.S. Highway 98 last week.

“My deputies got out to the scene of where she was last seen and talked to the people in the vehicle that was broken down,” said Nobles. “They told them that she had left walking towards the wooded area. They started searching the area and then went across to a residence right across from Perry Central High School.”

Nobles said deputies learned the teen was missing from Texas and that Patton had been working in Houston. He was arrested and the teen was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff said it’s a warning for parents everywhere. With all the communication options on cell phones, a missing persons cases can lead them anywhere

“The world is a lot smaller place than it seems,” Nobles said. “Houston, Texas is a long way from Perry County, Mississippi. What these young people need to realize is that, even if its through video games, through social media, Snapchat or any of the things that they use; if they are connected to people, it’s that easy for this guy way over in Perry County to be in Houston, Texas working, and this child come up missing.”

Patton’s total bond was set at $560,000, according the the Perry County Sheriff’s Office webiste.

“After we make the arrest, the rest of it falls in the hands of your judges and your prosecutors,” Nobles said. “The state of Mississippi says everybody is eligible to bond; to have a bond setting.”

