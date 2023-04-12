Win Stuff
MHP: Brooklyn woman killed in U.S. 49 crash in Forrest Co.

Officials responded to the crash at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday in Forrest County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman from Brooklyn, Miss., was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 49 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the crash at approximately 2:50 p.m. in Forrest County.

MHP said a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by 45-year-old Jenaya Neal, was traveling south on U.S. 49 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Neal suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

