Meridian pitcher records 100th strikeout this season(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian softball player, Jazlynn Sulton gets her 100th strike out this season Monday night.

She helped lead meridian to a 13-0 shutout victory over Starkville on Monday and in that game she also was able to get a career milestone moment. Striking out her 100th batter. She has 293 K’s in her career so far and she’s only a sophomore.

“I have to say my favorite one is from this last game. When I hit the 100 on the dot. Yeah that was pretty good,” Sulton said.

“Sometimes we forget that she’s just a sophomore,” said head coach Mark Davis. “But she’s definitely the glue that keeps this thing together. And it just means a lot because it takes a lot of pressure off everyone else knowing what she’s going to give you every single night in the circle.”

Sulton and the Wildcats will prep for a full week of games.

