‘May the 4th be with you’ at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away - No, actually, the celebration is right here in the Hub City for an out-of-this-world great time!

From 6–8 p.m. on May 4, the beloved Star Wars characters will gather with fans at the popular Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Whether you side with the Empire or the Rebel Alliance, you can hang out at Mos Eisley’s most infamous Chalmun’s Spaceport Cantina. It’s known for its dim lighting, strong drinks, hot tunes and occasional outbreaks of shocking violence. Patrons can mingle with the Bith kloo horn band, Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes (the USM saxophone crew), one-eyed creatures, smugglers and fugitives.

Obi-Wan-Kenobi once said the cantina’s where you will find the greatest wretched hive of scum and villainy in all of Tatooine (Pocket Alley).

Food and drinks will be available in abundance. The themed menu is available below:

Bantha Burger (fresh, seasoned smash burger with cheese) - $10

Hutt Dog (sausage dog with vinegar slaw & bbq drizzle) - $10

Force Fries (seasoned, thick-cut fries) - $5

Specialty cocktails: The Boba Fett (featuring flavored boba pearls) and The Duel of the Fates (featuring a light saber straw) - $10

Kids Blue or Green Milk - $5.

All specialty drinks can be made as non-alcoholic options.

Those who attend the event in Out-of-this-Galaxy attire or an official Pocket Museum Star Wars t-shirt 9available for sale at the Hattiesburg Zoo) will receive special treatment at the Cantina and be eligible for Galaxy prizes with each food or beverage purchase.

Other activities include Star Wars Bingo, intergalactic face painting by Tori Faith Creations and appearances by fan-favorite characters. Rumor says there may even be a special appearance by a galactically famous Wookie!

