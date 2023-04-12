I-59 repaired after pothole causes multiple tire issues Tuesday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Northbound traffic on Interstate 59 saw significant delays Tuesday night.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to an incent involving multiple vehicles near the 69-mile marker, between Monroe Road and Evelyn Gandy Parkway, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

MHP confirmed a pothole was in the roadway, causing vehicle tire damage.

Witnesses reported up to 15 vehicles on the side of I-59 with apparent tire issues.

MHP said a Mississippi Department of Transportation road crew was called to the scene, and the roadway has been repaired.

No injuries were reported in this incident, according to MHP.

WDAM 7 has reached out to MDOT. We have asked transportation leaders about the next steps for drivers that have been impacted, and we are waiting on a response.

