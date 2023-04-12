Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

I-59 repaired after pothole causes multiple tire issues Tuesday night

Traffic on I-59 as seen from the Evelyn Gandy bridge on Tuesday night.
Traffic on I-59 as seen from the Evelyn Gandy bridge on Tuesday night.(Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Northbound traffic on Interstate 59 saw significant delays Tuesday night.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to an incent involving multiple vehicles near the 69-mile marker, between Monroe Road and Evelyn Gandy Parkway, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

MHP confirmed a pothole was in the roadway, causing vehicle tire damage.

Witnesses reported up to 15 vehicles on the side of I-59 with apparent tire issues.

MHP said a Mississippi Department of Transportation road crew was called to the scene, and the roadway has been repaired.

No injuries were reported in this incident, according to MHP.

WDAM 7 has reached out to MDOT. We have asked transportation leaders about the next steps for drivers that have been impacted, and we are waiting on a response.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire hits windshield on I-59.
Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
“It’s always a great day to just come out and see everybody in Laurel and try some crawfish,”...
Downtown Crawfest preparing for more than 3.5 tons of crawfish Saturday

Latest News

From 6–8 p.m. on May 4, the beloved Star Wars characters will gather with fans at the popular...
‘May the 4th be with you’ at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
The fire at the Bassfield Apartments was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire at apartment complex under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
Midday Headlines 4/12
Midday Headlines 4/12
TEC hosted a Smith County Community Broadband Kick-Off event Wednesday morning at the grove in...
TEC launches Smith Co. community broadband project