Hub City hosts annual summer job fair for students

Local businesses and emergency management leaders were available to answer questions and share more about job opportunities once the semester is over.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Hub City teens got a chance to apply for summer jobs at an annual job fair.

Local businesses and emergency management leaders were there to answer questions and share more about job opportunities once the semester is over.

The city’s chief communications officer, Samantha McCain, said summer jobs give teens valuable experience and the opportunity to make some money. Positions can also help students use their time wisely once classes are out for the summer.

“Through the city, we have several opportunities with our summer camps,” said McCain. “So, we have counselors and lifeguard opportunities, but if you like to cut grass and be outside, we have those opportunities, too. Our fire, police and public works are here just to interact with students and show them what pathways they might be able to take after graduation.”

Students, ages 16 and up, were on hand for the event.

