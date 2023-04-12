Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police asking public’s help to locate alleged forger

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Jermonte Barnes, 27, who has an...
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Jermonte Barnes, 27, who has an active arrest warrant charging him with forgery.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an active arrest warrant for Jermonte Barnes of the Jayess community.

Barnes, 27, is accused of cashing a forged/manufactured check in the amount of $8,744.24 on March 4, 2022.

HPD is asking anyone with information to please contact to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

