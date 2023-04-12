Hattiesburg police asking public’s help to locate alleged forger

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an active arrest warrant for Jermonte Barnes of the Jayess community.

Barnes, 27, is accused of cashing a forged/manufactured check in the amount of $8,744.24 on March 4, 2022.

HPD is asking anyone with information to please contact to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

