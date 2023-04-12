Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Fire at apartment complex under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.

The fire at the Bassfield Apartments was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire at the Bassfield Apartments was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.(Cam Bonelli)
By Cam Bonelli and Brandy McGill
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire at an apartment complex on Barnes Avenue in Bassfield is under investigation.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the fire at the Bassfield Apartments was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said four apartments were impacted by the fire, and one is a total loss. One resident reportedly lost everything and is displaced.

JDCSO said the fire is being investigated as possible arson. A person of interest has been identified.

Crews are still on the scene putting out the fire.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire hits windshield on I-59.
Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
“It’s always a great day to just come out and see everybody in Laurel and try some crawfish,”...
Downtown Crawfest preparing for more than 3.5 tons of crawfish Saturday

Latest News

TEC hosted a Smith County Community Broadband Kick-Off event Wednesday morning at the grove in...
TEC launches Smith Co. community broadband project
Second Lieutenant Theodore Frank Scarborough was listed as missing-in-action following...
WWII airman finally finds rest as body returns to Mississippi almost 78 years later
Officials responded to the crash at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday in Forrest County.
MHP: Brooklyn woman killed in U.S. 49 crash in Forrest Co.
The Mississippi Main Street Association took home the 2023 Mississippi Pinnacle Award at a gala...
Mississippi Main Street wins top honors at Pinnacle Awards Gala in Hattiesburg