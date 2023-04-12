Fire at apartment complex under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire at an apartment complex on Barnes Avenue in Bassfield is under investigation.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the fire at the Bassfield Apartments was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said four apartments were impacted by the fire, and one is a total loss. One resident reportedly lost everything and is displaced.

JDCSO said the fire is being investigated as possible arson. A person of interest has been identified.

Crews are still on the scene putting out the fire.

