2 suspects arrested in Wednesday shooting incident in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Laurel Wednesday.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in reference to shots fired at around 7:57 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with several witnesses who stated that shots were fired from a brown Ford Crown Victoria, which left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Patrol officers located the suspected vehicle at the Exxon located on Chantilly Street, and two suspects were taken into custody.

LPD said 21-year-old Keonte Arrington of Shubuta, and 33-year-old Jessica Agee of Laurel were arrested.

According to the Jones County inmate roster, Arrington is being charged with attempted aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. Agee is being charged with accessory to aggravated assault, possession of marijuana - 1st offense and contempt of court.

Both suspects will have their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

