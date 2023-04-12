Win Stuff
2 suspects arrested in Wednesday shooting incident in Laurel

Officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in reference to shots fired at...
Officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 7:57 a.m.(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Laurel Wednesday.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in reference to shots fired at around 7:57 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with several witnesses who stated that shots were fired from a brown Ford Crown Victoria, which left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Patrol officers located the suspected vehicle at the Exxon located on Chantilly Street, and two suspects were taken into custody.

LPD said 21-year-old Keonte Arrington of Shubuta, and 33-year-old Jessica Agee of Laurel were arrested.

According to the Jones County inmate roster, Arrington is being charged with attempted aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. Agee is being charged with accessory to aggravated assault, possession of marijuana - 1st offense and contempt of court.

Both suspects will have their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

