04/12 Ryan’s “Tropical?” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is the day the “curiosity” to the southwest of us becomes a “Gulf low” and begins to move inland. That will bring this “wanna be” tropical system directly overhead as we head through the night and into tomorrow morning. There’s still a bit of uncertainty in exactly what to expect out of this system because it really shouldn’t even exist in the first place. Basically we’re seeing a chance encounter between a stationary surface low and an upper-level closed low. That will allow a this area of deepening moisture with nearly no upper level winds plenty of opportunity to try and organize. As we’ve said for a few days now, had this situation happened a couple of weeks from now we’d likely be naming our first tropical depression, but for now it’ll just be a weird franken-storm. As it moves in overnight you’ll see some familiar “banding” features, as well as an “eye” as it continues to take shape. That means this will act a lot like a tropical system with its deep moisture and “training” areas leading to locally high rainfall totals, but we shouldn’t see anything more than some gusting winds in the 30 mph range. Thunderstorms are also possible, but severe weather is not expected and there’s no severe thunderstorm risk for the area. There is one immediately to the east in Alabama, so we’ll watch to see if it’s inched any westward.

For today, expect quickly building cloud cover on the back half of the day with rising rain chances. We have a stray chance of a shower or two before then, but don’t expect anything more consistent than that until after sunset today. Then they’ll slowly ramp up to “scattered shower” territory by sunrise Thursday, but will thankfully break down quickly after lunchtime .

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.