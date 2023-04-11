Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a tire struck her windshield on Interstate 59 in Jones County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, a tire that was in the middle of the road on I-59 near Mille Marker 78 was hit by three vehicles before going airborne and hitting a Toyota Corolla in the windshield.

Berlin said the driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was checked out on the scene by EMServ Ambulance Service but did not leave in an ambulance.

No major damages were reported to the other vehicles, according to Berlin.

Berlin said Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue and South Jones, Boggy and Moselle volunteer fire departments, along with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The scene has since been cleared.

