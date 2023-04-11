Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.

Tire hits windshield on I-59.
Tire hits windshield on I-59.(Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a tire struck her windshield on Interstate 59 in Jones County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, a tire that was in the middle of the road on I-59 near Mille Marker 78 was hit by three vehicles before going airborne and hitting a Toyota Corolla in the windshield.

Berlin said the driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was checked out on the scene by EMServ Ambulance Service but did not leave in an ambulance.

No major damages were reported to the other vehicles, according to Berlin.

Berlin said Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue and South Jones, Boggy and Moselle volunteer fire departments, along with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The scene has since been cleared.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Woman, 78, accused of 3rd bank heist: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Latest News

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of...
Powers Fire & Rescue respond to 48 emergency incidents in March
For months, politicians at both the state and federal levels have raised concerns about how...
Gov. Reeves signs pair of bills to strengthen cybersecurity, counter Chinese tech threats
Kaela Barnicle, a senior healthcare marketing major at USM, beat out 59 other students from...
Southern Miss senior wins international AMA sales competition in New Orleans
Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100%...
Gov. Reeves signs bill to expand car tag authorization for disabled vets