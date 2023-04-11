Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 48 emergency incidents in March

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - March was a busy month for Powers Fire & Rescue members.

According to Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor, they responded to 48 emergency incidents in the month of March.

The incidents were as follows:

Emergency medical - 32

Vehicle crashes - 5

Suicide threat/attempt- 3

Structure fires - 2

Brush fires - 2

Fire alarms - 2

Oil storage tanks fire - 1

Assault- 1

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.

