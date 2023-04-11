Powers Fire & Rescue respond to 48 emergency incidents in March
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - March was a busy month for Powers Fire & Rescue members.
According to an official, they responded to 48 emergency incidents in the month of March.
The incidents were as follows:
- Emergency medical - 32
- Vehicle crashes - 5
- Suicide threat/attempt- 3
- Structure fires - 2
- Brush fires - 2
- Fire alarms - 2
- Oil storage tanks fire - 1
- Assault- 1
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.
