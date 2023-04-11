Win Stuff
Powers Fire & Rescue respond to 48 emergency incidents in March

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - March was a busy month for Powers Fire & Rescue members.

According to an official, they responded to 48 emergency incidents in the month of March.

The incidents were as follows:

  • Emergency medical - 32
  • Vehicle crashes - 5
  • Suicide threat/attempt- 3
  • Structure fires - 2
  • Brush fires - 2
  • Fire alarms - 2
  • Oil storage tanks fire - 1
  • Assault- 1

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.

