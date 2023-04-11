Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park

One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was arrested and turned over to her parents, the sheriff’s office said.(KCTV5, Betsy Webster)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police were called to an amusement park in Missouri after a large brawl broke out over the weekend.

KCTV reports that the Worlds of Fun amusement park celebrated its 50th season on Saturday but by the end of the day, it was forced to remove dozens of teens for unruly behavior.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the park for reports of a fight that involved over 100 teens.

Security said they tried to break up the crowd and move the group out of the park, but the fight continued.

A deputy ended up being punched in the face by a girl who was arrested and turned over to her parents.

According to Kansas City police, the group was eventually moved to the parking lot. However, they started fighting again.

Deputies and Worlds of Fun security were able to clear the group about an hour after they were first called.

Rumors of one of the juveniles involved having a gun were not able to be verified, police stated.

Authorities said none of the teens involved in the fight appeared to be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Woman, 78, accused of 3rd bank heist: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Latest News

Law enforcement, ambulances, and public safety vehicles line the street at the scene of a...
Fifth patient discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital after Louisville mass shooting
This driver’s license image contained in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant,...
Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Attorneys outline complex plot in trial of slain kids’ mom
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.
Reward offered after kittens found tossed out of car window