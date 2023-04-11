Petal School District holds information sessions about new bond referendum

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District’s Bond Referendum was introduced at its first meeting with parents on Monday at the Petal Primary School.

The school district is gearing up for expansion. Over the last 5 years, the district has grown in size, with 330 moving to the area.

“We have grown a large cohort size or grade level, to the point where we just don’t have any more space,” Superintendent Matt Dillon said. “Where we have portable trailers at both the primary school and at Petal High School where we house classes in those portable units. In addition to that, we have floating teachers; that’s where teachers go from classroom to classroom, just to be able to teach their lessons.”

If passed, the referendum will allow access to funds to build a new school and multipurpose facility.

However, it will have a direct effect on the residents of Petal’s taxes. For example, people who are under 65 with a $100,000 home would pay an additional $45 dollars per year. Those over 65 will pay a little over $11 for a $100,000 home. It would also impact ad valorem taxes for vehicles.

Kerry Hardges, a parent of two children in the school district, said he thinks the referendum is a good idea.

“They’re taking great consideration as far as expanding the school in the correct way,” said Hardges. “Education has always been Petal’s apple-of-the-eye, as you could say, and seeing the pictures and finances, it’s looking to be a great thing to invest in. However, I’m in support of Petal always.”

Dillon said he knows Petal residents understand the need for this and hopes they will vote in favor of it.

“We think if there’s any community that understands the school district it’s Petal,” Dillon said. “We have seen it time and time again, where the community comes in and supports and meets our needs. And, this is very much a need in our district because we’re at full capacity and our students and staff are the best and we want to make sure we give them the facilities so they can operate at the highest level.”

In order for the bond to pass, 60% of people voting must vote in favor of the proposal.

There will also be additional information sessions about the potential changes throughout the rest of this month. The locations, dates and times are listed below.

Petal Elementary School - Tuesday, April 11 | 5:30 p.m.

Petal Upper Elementary School - Tuesday, April 18 | 5:30 p.m.

Petal Middle School - Tuesday, April 18 | 6:30 p.m.

Voting on the referendum will take place on May 16 at the Petal High School Gym from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All residents are encouraged to come out and vote.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.