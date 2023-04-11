Win Stuff
Petal Fire Department conducts live fire training with vacant building

The building was a residential dwelling that was believed to have been vacant for about two years.
The building was a residential dwelling that was believed to have been vacant for about two years.(Kyra Lampley)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A building was on fire on Monday in Petal on MS Highway 42, but it was just for training, according to the Petal Fire Department.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said they seldom have an opportunity to train on a “regular” livable house.

Hendry said the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality doesn’t allow demolition burns, but it understands the value of live fire training and allows them to do this type of training on occasion.

“It’s better than setting up props and doing evaluations,” said Hendry. “Nothing can simulate a real fire.”

Hendry said the building was a residential dwelling that was believed to have been vacant for about two years. It was reportedly bought to change zoning and develop commercially.

A convenience store is expected to be built in its place, according to Hendry.

The chief said the department has been training during the last two weeks on forcible entry, ventilation and search pattern as well as ladders and hose training.

No injuries were reported during the training, according to Hendry.

