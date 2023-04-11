Win Stuff
Old River Road to close for bridge construction

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Old River Road will be closed for six weeks or possibly longer, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they are building a new bridge over the Tallahala Creek. Crews have been working on the new bridge for months, but they have reached a stage in the project where they have to close the road.

PCSO said if you have any questions, you can contact the Perry County Board of Supervisors Office at 601-964-8370.

