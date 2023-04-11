Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man celebrated turning 18 while cashing in a million-dollar lottery ticket.

According to the California Lottery, Kaleb Heng won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was given to him by his grandmother for his 18th birthday.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit from a $10 scratch-off ticket on The Perfect Gift game.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” Heng said.

Heng’s grandmother bought the winning ticket from a market in the Turlock area and gave it to him while he was heading out on a fishing trip.

“My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it,” Heng said. “We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn’t even have an ID yet!”

Heng said they ended up turning the car around to get his identification and cash in the ticket.

The 18-year-old told lottery officials he plans to use the money for college and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Woman, 78, accused of 3rd bank heist: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is prepared at a clinic in Norristown, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021. The Environmental...
To fight cancer, EPA wants sterilizer companies to emit less
This driver’s license image contained in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant,...
Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Suit: Chocolate maker ignored natural gas alert before blast
Firefighters described the vehicle as an “obstruction” but said they were able to secure a...
Firefighters bust windows, run hose through car to get to hydrant