Jones College students bring home awards after state news competition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Jones College celebrated multiple awards at this year’s Mississippi Press Association’s Education Foundation Awards Banquet.

The Radionian staff took home a total of eight individual awards and tied for the General Excellence award given to the top two-year college staff in the state.

The recognition comes as the staff transitions from a newspaper to a magazine.

Radionian members talked about their ability to adapt to change and remain successful.

“When COVID-19 started, we had to do away with our paper copies of newspapers,” said Bryce Dupree. “So we transitioned fully to an online format of the newspaper, and we weren’t getting many views. So, we just figured, with the times, it was just easier to a magazine that can be printed and handed to all students and alumni.”

“Pretty much; this semester, it’s a little bit different,” said Taylor Garretson. “We do things on our own now. It’s student-led. Everything that happens, we create it.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.