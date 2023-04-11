Hattiesburg Zoo still preparing for ‘Eggz-otic Egg Hunt’ Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain may have delayed several egg hunts in the Pine Belt, but the Hattiesburg Zoo is excited to be having its Easter/spring event Saturday, April 15.

The “Eggz-otic Egg Hunt,” with 250 golden eggs, will start at 10 a.m. when the zoo opens, but there will be plenty more to do.

The event will also coincide with a silent auction of ostrich eggs.

The eggs have been on display at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum for the month of March and are now going to be available to bid on.

“Local artists have painted those eggs and we’re doing a silent auction for those and then we have face painters ...,” said Amado Luna, the guest services supervisor at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We have Easter bunny coming out taking photos with the families, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Egg-zotic egg hunt will start at 10 am when the zoo opens and the silent auction will begin at 11 am.

