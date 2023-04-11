Win Stuff
Hancock Whitney to open new location; ADP plans ribbon-cutting celebration

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s newest banking location will officially open on Tuesday with much fanfare.

Hancock Whitney leaders, the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership, and Pine Belt officials will celebrate the bank’s grand opening of its Southern Pointe location with a ribbon cutting and client appreciation event. Activities begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

The new location at 2 Southern Pointe Parkway is a full-service facility with an innovative layout spreading over 10,368 square feet. It will replace the smaller Lincoln Road location that closed in February 2023.

“We’re very proud to have been a longtime Pine Belt community partner and appreciate our clients’ continued trust in us as their financial partner,” said Hancock Whitney Pine Belt President Michael Schloegel. “Our new financial center at Southern Pointe provides a bigger, brighter, more modern setting in which associates can welcome and work closely with clients to help them achieve their financial goals and dreams.”

Schloegel said the location would offer clients access to the full array of Hancock Whitney’s financial services.

