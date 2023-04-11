Win Stuff
Farm Bureau celebrates 100 years with fish fry for Marion Co. first responders

The fish fry will be on Thursday, April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 434 Broad Street in...
The fish fry will be on Thursday, April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 434 Broad Street in Columbia.(Pexels.com)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of its 100th anniversary, the Marion County Farm Bureau office will host a fish fry for those who respond in times of need - first responders and community leaders.

The fish fry will be on Thursday, April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 434 Broad Street in Columbia.

“The Marion County Farm Bureau is all about doing what’s best for its members and the community, so in celebrating our 100th anniversary, Farm Bureau staff will serve lunch to those who mean so much to Marion County,” reads a press release from the company. “(We are) proud of (our) legacy supporting agriculture and our rural way of life for 100 years, but we can’t do our job without those who serve in so many ways.”

Company representatives said this fish fry is their way of saying thank you to the community.

