Downtown Crawfest preparing for more than 3.5 tons of crawfish Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is preparing for its annual Downtown Crawfest this Saturday.

The event is located on Front Street, but it will expand all the way to Laurel Mercantile Co.

This year will be the largest event yet, featuring live music, 43 teams and more than 7,000 pounds of crawfish.

“It’s always a great day to just come out and see everybody in Laurel and try some crawfish,” said Caroline Burks,executive director for Laurel Main Street. “We always have such a diverse group of teams that everybody has their own spin on how they cook it and put it in the boil. So, it’s always neat.”

I always find some new thing that I like, so it’s definitely a fun day in downtown Laurel.”

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

