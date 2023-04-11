Win Stuff
City of Laurel finishes first home through the Homeowner Rehabilitation Grant

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Homeowner Betty Abney has been waiting for four years to be safe and sound in her home again.

Abney’s home needed a little work, so the City of Laurel awarded Abney money through the city’s Homeowner Rehabilitation Grant. She said the time and work were worth the wait.

“It means everything to me,” said Abney. “It’s great that to move back in my house, it’s beautiful, go inside the house and look at it.”

Contractor William Jordan helped make Abney’s house a home again. He said he was grateful for the opportunity to help give Abney’s house a brand-new look, from new paint on the front porch to the bathroom inside.

“Painted the entire house, replaced the floor,” said William. “We placed some floor joists, laid some flooring renovated her bathroom, replaced the toilet with ADA toilet.”

Mayor Johnny Magee said when COVID-19 began, the needs of his citizens didn’t stop.

“They still needed homes, they still needed repairs, and, so, we wanted to make sure we were able to continue and to finish it,” said Magee.

Magee said this is the first home that’s been rehabbed, and he’s excited to see the other five be completed as well.

