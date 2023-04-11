Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Brunch with Bertie invites guests to dine with giraffe’s at adults-only event

Brunch with Bertie is named in honor of the Zoo’s youngest female giraffe who never misses the...
Brunch with Bertie is named in honor of the Zoo’s youngest female giraffe who never misses the opportunity to graze on her favorite snacks.(Charles Herrington/WDAM-TV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever wanted to enjoy omelets, waffles and bottomless mimosas in the company of two beautiful giraffes? Thanks to the Hattiesburg Zoo, it’s your lucky day!

Brunch with Bertie, named in honor of the Zoo’s youngest female giraffe who never misses the opportunity to graze on her favorite snacks, will take place on April 23 and April 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The all-inclusive brunch will include a live-station omelet bar, a build-your-own waffle bar, a fruit tray, bacon, sausage, bottomless mimosas, Grin coffee, juice and water. Additional beverage items will be available for purchase.

“We had such a favorable response to our Shattered Hearts brunch in February that we wanted to find a way to offer this special event more regularly,” said Demetric Kelly, director of retail and guest relations at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Tickets for Brunch with Bertie are $45 plus tax and include general admission to the Hattiesburg Zoo along with a train ride. To purchase a ticket, visit the Hattiesburg Zoo website HERE (April 23) and HERE (April 30).

Tickets for this event are limited. However, if tickets are still available, they will be sold at the ticket booth on the day of the brunch.

This is an event for those age 21+ and is weather-dependent.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Woman, 78, accused of 3rd bank heist: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Latest News

Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson is scheduled to address expo attendees...
2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo to take place in Laurel Thursday
The fish fry will be on Thursday, April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 434 Broad Street in...
Farm Bureau celebrates 100 years with fish fry for Marion Co. first responders
Jones College logo.
Jones College students bring home awards after state news competition
The meeting was held on Monday at the Petal Primary School.
Petal School District holds information sessions about new bond referendum