Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo to take place in Laurel Thursday

Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson is scheduled to address expo attendees...
Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson is scheduled to address expo attendees at 9:45 a.m.(Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo - Facebook)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo is gearing up to take place this week in The City Beautiful.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce announced the expo will take place on Thursday at the Magnolia Center in Laurel from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Beef and poultry producers from across the state will have the opportunity to attend educational seminars and look around at the trade show that will feature various agribusinesses and organizations.

All producers in attendance will have a chance to win a Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O., sponsored by Pro Flow Motorsports in Laurel. The grand door prize is a Traeger grill, and additional door prizes will be given during the educational sessions.

Below is the schedule of events that will take place at the expo Thursday:

  • 9 a.m. – Trade show begins
  • 9:15 a.m. – Charles Waldrup Memorial Scholarship will be presented, followed by a poultry industry by Dr. Jim Watson, State Veterinarian with the Mississippi Board of Animal Health
  • 9:45 a.m. – Miss. Agricultural and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson addresses expo attendees
  • 10 a.m. – Equipment demonstrations begin
  • 11:30 a.m. – Sen. Jenifer Branning speaks on estate planning and the need for LLCs
Beef and poultry producers from across the state will have the opportunity to attend...
Beef and poultry producers from across the state will have the opportunity to attend educational seminars and look around at the trade show that will feature various agribusinesses and organizations.(Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo - Facebook)

The event is free and open to the public.

Sponsors of the 2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo are as follows:

  • Community Bank
  • Mississippi State University Extension Service
  • Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation
  • First Financial Bank
  • Insul-Pro Plus
  • Pro Flow Motorsports
  • Circle C Tractor
  • TraxPlus
  • John Deere AGUP Equipment
  • Soil and Water Conservation

For more information, follow the Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo on Facebook.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Woman, 78, accused of 3rd bank heist: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Latest News

The fish fry will be on Thursday, April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 434 Broad Street in...
Farm Bureau celebrates 100 years with fish fry for Marion Co. first responders
Jones College logo.
Jones College students bring home awards after state news competition
‘Pay taxes owed’ letters being sent in Forrest Co.
Property tax scam hits Pine Belt
Petal Fire Department conducts live fire training with vacant building
Petal control burn training exercise