2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo to take place in Laurel Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo is gearing up to take place this week in The City Beautiful.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce announced the expo will take place on Thursday at the Magnolia Center in Laurel from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Beef and poultry producers from across the state will have the opportunity to attend educational seminars and look around at the trade show that will feature various agribusinesses and organizations.

All producers in attendance will have a chance to win a Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O., sponsored by Pro Flow Motorsports in Laurel. The grand door prize is a Traeger grill, and additional door prizes will be given during the educational sessions.

Below is the schedule of events that will take place at the expo Thursday:

9 a.m. – Trade show begins

9:15 a.m. – Charles Waldrup Memorial Scholarship will be presented, followed by a poultry industry by Dr. Jim Watson, State Veterinarian with the Mississippi Board of Animal Health

9:45 a.m. – Miss. Agricultural and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson addresses expo attendees

10 a.m. – Equipment demonstrations begin

11:30 a.m. – Sen. Jenifer Branning speaks on estate planning and the need for LLCs

The event is free and open to the public.

Sponsors of the 2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo are as follows:

Community Bank

Mississippi State University Extension Service

Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation

First Financial Bank

Insul-Pro Plus

Pro Flow Motorsports

Circle C Tractor

TraxPlus

John Deere AGUP Equipment

Soil and Water Conservation

For more information, follow the Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo on Facebook.

