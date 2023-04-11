04/11 Ryan’s “Very Similar” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for a familiar day ahead as today’s weather will nearly copy yesterday’s. What’s the same? We’ll start cloudy, see some thinning through the early afternoon/evening, and see the clouds move back in at night. What’s different? It’ll be slightly warmer, slightly more cloudy at any given time, and rain chances rise from “zero” to “off-chance of a stray sprinkle” as we head into the evening. These changes set us up for more noticeable shifts Wednesday and Thursday, as the skies become overcast and eventually scattered showers move in. This is all happening due to that curious pseudo-tropical system trying to form along the coastline so I wouldn’t expect anything concerning like severe weather, but there is some greater-than-usual spread in rain totals between models. Some have it picking up more moisture, I’m siding with those that have less. We’ll still see a solid smattering of showers across the area through the early morning hours on Thursday, but any trouble spots should be few and far between and pushed towards the MS/AL state line.

Once this curiosity clears, we’ll finish off the week nicely with a clearing, sunny Friday. It sadly doesn’t last long, since rain returns as early as Saturday with a fast-moving shortwave moves through. That’ll be enough for a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, but it once again isn’t looking concerning and will usher in a long-term period of sunny, drier weather.

