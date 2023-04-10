Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

SCAM ALERT: ‘Pay taxes owed’ letters being sent in Forrest Co.

Caption
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County residents are again advised to be on high alert about a scam that has been making rounds around the area.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the Brooklyn community have received letters that orders recipients to pay taxes owed.

FCSO says the wording, spelling and grammar are passable to be official. However, the letters provide two 800 numbers that can be called.

The sheriff’s office said they called a number and spoke with a Jamaican man, who the sheriff’s office claimed was not “as agreeable as we expected.”

“If you receive mail such as this, don’t call the 800 numbers,” the sheriff’s office said. “Get online at www.forrestcountyms.us and click on ‘Pay taxes online.’ That way you can search for your name.”

FCSO said residents can call the Forrest County Tax Collectors’ office at (601) 582-8228.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers

Latest News

Mississippi Master Gardeners will host its annual Spring Garden Day in Forrest County
Mississippi Master Gardeners will host its annual Spring Garden Day in Forrest County
Business remain open for community during Easter
Business remain open for community during Easter
Hattiesburg community members gather for Easter celebration
Hattiesburg community members gather for Easter celebration
"That's a lot of money YOU don't owe anyone," FCSO said.
SCAM ALERT: ‘Pay taxes owed’ letters being sent in Forrest Co.