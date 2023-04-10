SCAM ALERT: ‘Pay taxes owed’ letters being sent in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County residents are again advised to be on high alert about a scam that has been making rounds around the area.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the Brooklyn community have received letters that orders recipients to pay taxes owed.

FCSO says the wording, spelling and grammar are passable to be official. However, the letters provide two 800 numbers that can be called.

The sheriff’s office said they called a number and spoke with a Jamaican man, who the sheriff’s office claimed was not “as agreeable as we expected.”

“If you receive mail such as this, don’t call the 800 numbers,” the sheriff’s office said. “Get online at www.forrestcountyms.us and click on ‘Pay taxes online.’ That way you can search for your name.”

FCSO said residents can call the Forrest County Tax Collectors’ office at (601) 582-8228.

