Rolling Fork residents throw out first pitch at Mississippi Braves game

By Kasie Thomas
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Well, when it happened, it felt like everyone was drowning,” said Marlon Nichols. “Then, a few days later, it felt like we were dog paddling, and finally, we’re starting to swim.”

On Friday, March 24, the city of Rolling Fork suffered through devastating storms that left some with nothing. However, the Mississippi Braves helped them catch their breath.

At the beginning of game two, the M-Braves let two residents from Rolling Fork take the mound and throw out the first pitch of the game. It meant more to them than we could ever imagine.

“I tell you, when we were contacted about this, it was the middle of the week,” Nichols explained. “It was a breath of fresh air and something to smile about and something to be excited about, really.”

After having close friends and family lose the only place they’ve called home, this was a nice light in a dark moment.

“It’s been very hectic these last two weeks,” said Britt Williamson. “So, we’ve been trying to help people find a place to stay and help people get food. It’s a great diversion to be able to get your mind off of everything you’ve been going through. We’ve been getting very little sleep. Doing lots of work, and it’s just good to get out and get your mind off of it for a little while.”

The Braves organization didn’t stop there. During opening weekend, the M-Braves donated a dollar from every ticket sold to help residents in need. Then, the Atlanta Braves agreed to match the donation, which was a cherry on top.

“I’ve been a Braves fan my whole life, and I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Nichols said. “They’re an awesome organization.”

“It’s really special,” said Williamson. “I’ve grown up a Braves fan all my life. So, when I heard that, it was just really exciting to hear that they were going to remember us and think about us, and we really appreciate it.”

