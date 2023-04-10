Picayune’s Barbara Sheffield set to run in Boston Marathon

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Barbara Sheffield went from a casual walk to running in one of the most prestigious races in the world.

The 56-year-old Picayune resident is getting ready to be one of 30,000 who’ll lace up their shoes and run in the 127th Boston Marathon next week.

“I’m very emotional and very nervous, but I‘m going and my goal is to finish it,” Sheffield said.

She’s been running for 13 years. Her story is pretty simple.

“The church had a 5k every year and I signed up to do it. I walked and then realized that it was way too slow, so I started running and I’ve been running ever since. It’s addictive,” Sheffield added.

It’s actually the second time she’s qualified for Boston. She was set to go in 2020 before the pandemic forced her to do a virtual race.

“Boston sponsored it. I got credit for running it. I have a great friend Matt Thompson that I run with. He scheduled it and got us a route. It was hot, and it was September in South Mississippi and my time wasn’t good, but I did it and I finished it,” she said.

This time, Sheffield gets to run the race for real.

“It’s just unbelievable I’m getting to do this and have this experience,” she said.

The Boston Marathon takes place on April 17.

