More clouds for your Tuesday. Rain chances will go up later this week.

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid to low 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as highs top out into the low 70s.

A weak area of low pressure will lift out of the Gulf by the middle of the week. This will give us a chance of scattered showers for both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be held down into the mid 70s.

Sunshine will return to the Pine Belt on Friday. That will help to warm us up into the low 80s.

Showers will return to the area on Saturday as a weak cold front moves through the state. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers may linger into your Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.