Master Gardeners will be hosting ‘Grooving Into Spring’ event

Spring Gardeners
Spring Gardeners
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Mississippi Master Gardeners will be hosting Friday its annual Spring Garden Day, with the theme is ‘Grooving Into Spring.’

The event will be held at the Forrest County Extension Center, with registration beginning at 8:30 am.

Several speakers will be in attendance to discuss topics from plant propagation to mushrooms, while attendees are encouraged to dress in their best “groovy” outfits.

“We have some nice door prizes, we have some nice plants for sale and vendors that will be here, so it’s just a good day to come and get out and come and get some education and see what you’d like to do” Mississippi Master Gardeners President Troy Carter said.

