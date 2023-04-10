Win Stuff
Madison firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in Kroger parking lot

Madison firefighters reunite ducklings with their mother during rescue mission at Kroger
Madison firefighters reunite ducklings with their mother during rescue mission at Kroger(Madison, MS Fire Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand reunion occurred at the Kroger in Madison Monday afternoon after baby ducklings accidentally toppled into a storm drain.

Firefighters used an attic ladder to descend into the drain and, once down there, were met with ten excited ducklings.

Using a handbasket from Kroger, the firemen captured the ten wayward babies. The mother duck was flying above the drain the entire time the rescue mission was taking place.

“As the younglings were brought to the surface and passed up to firemen Moss [and] DeFrance, all could hear the mother excitedly thanking the firemen,” a Facebook post by the Madison Fire Department read.

The babies were then reunited with their mother, with the entire family happily waddling away.

