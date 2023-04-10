Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JCSD not changing reserve deputy program after incident at The Rock Church

Law enforcement all over the country has reserve deputies, and Jones County is no exception.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement all over the country has reserve deputies, and Jones County is no exception.

An off-duty reserve deputy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to an incident at The Rock Church last week, but Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said they aren’t making changes to the program.

“I can’t control what happens outside of the scope of the sheriff’s department,” said Berlin.

Reserve deputies, or part-time unpaid officers, complete training over a longer period. Berlin said it’s the exact same training as a full-time deputy.

“You have a six-month period to finish it, complete it with the physical, with the physical fitness test, all that the same, except you’re doing a six-month period instead of a ten-week period,” Berlin said.

Reserve deputies are not required to have a psychological evaluation but do have to have a high school diploma or GED.

“We do a background check on them, we do fingerprints on them and then (during the) initial application process, they use references just like anybody else does,” Berlin said. “We’ll call references to check them out.”

They also have to go through firearm instruction, but Sheriff Berlin said a firearm is not provided to a reserve deputy.

“We don’t provide service guns,” Berlin said. “Reserve deputies are responsible for buying their own equipment. I buy them a vest, and I get them a uniform and everything else is theirs.”

The department also said that reserve deputies are not issued any county service weapons, such as Tasers and pepper spray.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

JCSD not changing reserve deputy program after incident at The Rock Church
Reserve deputy program in Jones County
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/10
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/10
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the Brooklyn community have...
SCAM ALERT: ‘Pay taxes owed’ letters being sent in Forrest Co.