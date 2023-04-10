JCSD not changing reserve deputy program after incident at The Rock Church

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement all over the country has reserve deputies, and Jones County is no exception.

An off-duty reserve deputy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to an incident at The Rock Church last week, but Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said they aren’t making changes to the program.

“I can’t control what happens outside of the scope of the sheriff’s department,” said Berlin.

Reserve deputies, or part-time unpaid officers, complete training over a longer period. Berlin said it’s the exact same training as a full-time deputy.

“You have a six-month period to finish it, complete it with the physical, with the physical fitness test, all that the same, except you’re doing a six-month period instead of a ten-week period,” Berlin said.

Reserve deputies are not required to have a psychological evaluation but do have to have a high school diploma or GED.

“We do a background check on them, we do fingerprints on them and then (during the) initial application process, they use references just like anybody else does,” Berlin said. “We’ll call references to check them out.”

They also have to go through firearm instruction, but Sheriff Berlin said a firearm is not provided to a reserve deputy.

“We don’t provide service guns,” Berlin said. “Reserve deputies are responsible for buying their own equipment. I buy them a vest, and I get them a uniform and everything else is theirs.”

The department also said that reserve deputies are not issued any county service weapons, such as Tasers and pepper spray.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.