Farm to Table: Birdie’s chicken salad

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

Three cups of shredded rotisserie chicken or chicken breast

One cup of celery, diced small

1/2 lemon Lemon juice, about two tablespoons

One teaspoon of garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon of pepper

1/2 cup of grapes, halved

1/2 cup of diced pineapples

One can of mandarin oranges, drained

1/2 cup of almonds

1/2 cup of mayonnaise or Greek yogurt

One tablespoon of mustard

A little honey to sweeten

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together and serve.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.