Farm to Table: Birdie's chicken salad
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

  • Three cups of shredded rotisserie chicken or chicken breast
  • One cup of celery, diced small
  • 1/2 lemon Lemon juice, about two tablespoons
  • One teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon of pepper
  • 1/2 cup of grapes, halved
  • 1/2 cup of diced pineapples
  • One can of mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1/2 cup of almonds
  • 1/2 cup of mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
  • One tablespoon of mustard
  • A little honey to sweeten

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together and serve.

