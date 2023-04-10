Farm to Table: Birdie’s chicken salad
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Ingredients
- Three cups of shredded rotisserie chicken or chicken breast
- One cup of celery, diced small
- 1/2 lemon Lemon juice, about two tablespoons
- One teaspoon of garlic powder
- 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 3/4 teaspoon of pepper
- 1/2 cup of grapes, halved
- 1/2 cup of diced pineapples
- One can of mandarin oranges, drained
- 1/2 cup of almonds
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
- One tablespoon of mustard
- A little honey to sweeten
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients together and serve.
