Businesses stay open Easter Sunday for the community

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Normally, holidays mean time spent with families amid closed businesses.

Yet, this Easter Sunday, two Hattiesburg businesses stayed open to be there for their community.

“Surprised even with it being Easter Sunday, folks just want to get out and have a good time,” The Lucky Rabbit owner Brandon Thaxton said.

The Lucky Rabbit is only open on weekends, Thaxton said being open Easter Sunday was a great way to reach more people, even those visiting from out of town.

“It’s a great experience to spend with your families, kind of reminiscing on some old items that they remember when they were kids so it’s just a good, family time.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo is open every Easter and Guest Services Supervisor Amado Luna said the zoo wants to provide a welcoming environment for families to gather.

“We want to keep everybody having fun and having a safe place to go with their families,” Luna said. “A lot of people like to gather and bring their friends and family from other towns and meet in Hattiesburg and we just want to give them a place to go.”

