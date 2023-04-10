Annual Easter Egg hunt expands to the community

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg community gathered Sunday to celebrate Easter with an Easter Egg hunt, bounce house, crawfish boil and a dance party.

Keshia Plummer said the idea started nine years ago for her nieces and nephews and wanting to give them an Easter Egg hunt.

Now, it’s grown to involve the community and her dance team, The Fierce Diamondnettes.

“What I love about it is the kids,” Plummer said. “I have no kids at all and reminder I have none, so I do it all for the kids. That’s my favorite part about seeing the kids smiles, seeing them laugh and having a good time. That’s what we’re out here doing. "

Plummer said the group already was looking forward to next year’s egg hunt and was gratefull to the community for helping out this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.