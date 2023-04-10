04/10 Ryan’s “Chilly” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally a little bit cooler for all you cold weather fans out there, but it isn’t something that’ll stick around long. A slow moving front that started passing through last week and didn’t finish until late Saturday, bringing a few days of rain before some cooler Easter weather. The front was a little stronger than expected, dropping the highs and lows another few degrees further than expected, into the upper 40s instead of the low 50s. These aren’t conditions that’ll linger though as our low climbs above average (51) by the very next morning, but our highs will take another day or so to catch up. Once it looks like we’ll be passing our new April average of 77, an interesting curiosity begins to develop to the southwest. An upper level low reacts with some lingering moisture over the Northern Gulf, spinning into a weak area of low pressure. Had this happened a month and a half from now we may have been talking tropical development here, but it’s too early, and we’ll just end up with a couple of cloudy days and few showers.

As we head into the weekend we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night/Sunday morning, but it isn’t looking like anything concerning. Thankfully none of the activity this week has much of a chance of severe weather, so it looks like we’ll finally have some consistency in that regard. The best part is we will finally see some consistency in the sunshine department as well...we’ll just have to wait until next week for it.

