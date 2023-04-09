Win Stuff
SPAS ‘Hoppy Hour’ event finds forever homes for one dozen adult dogs

One dozen adult dogs were adopted during a special "Hoppy Hour" free Easter adoption event...
One dozen adult dogs were adopted during a special "Hoppy Hour" free Easter adoption event Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A special, free adoption event at Southern Pines Animal Shelter Saturday sent several lucky dogs to “forever” homes.

A “Hoppy Hour” Easter adoption event for adult dogs, found homes for a dozen, mature pups.

“We have a shelter full of large-breed adult dogs right now as well as some other things and so they tend to get overlooked a little more, so, these focused adoption events allow us to really highlight animals who otherwise might take a little more time to get adopted,” said Amanda Paris, Southern Pines Animal Shelter director.

About 40 dogs were available for adoption.

Adoption fees were waived to help these older dogs find new homes.

“If people are on the fence about adopting, it makes it a little bit easier to make that leap, but also, animals have medical costs that come up after adoption, so this just allows people to put that funding toward the things that animals might need after adoption, like crates and toys and all that good stuff,” Paris said.

The free adoption event was made possible by grants from Petco Love and local donors.

