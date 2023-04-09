Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms

Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a son has been charged with the killing of his mother in Holly Springs.

Bryan Lee Wells, 48, was taken into police custody and charged with the murder of his mother on April 8.

The body was found a day after the mother was killed.

Both Wells and his mother lived in the same home.

No word yet on the motive or additional details about the murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
Man injured in U.S. 84 rollover Thursday
Man injured in single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84

Latest News

Library hosted Easter Egg hunt Saturday
Library hosted Easter Egg hunt Saturday
Bay Springs celebrated Easter Saturday
Bay Springs celebrated Easter Saturday
Blood given Saturday in honor of Purvis man
Blood drive held for Purvis man
"Hoppy Hour" event sees a dozen pet adoptions Saturday
"Hoppy Hour" event sees a dozen pet adoptions Saturday