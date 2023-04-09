Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MBI investigating ‘officer-involved’ shooting in Lincoln County

MBI investigating "officer-involved" shooting Sunday morning in Lincoln County
MBI investigating "officer-involved" shooting Sunday morning in Lincoln County(WOIO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning near the intersection of Horseshoe Road and Mississippi 550.

The MBI said that about 10:30 a.m., an individual with weapon in hand approached the cruiser of a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was parked on the side Mississippi 550.

The subject received fatal injuries. No officers were injured.

MBI currently is assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the state Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
Man injured in U.S. 84 rollover Thursday
Man injured in single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84

Latest News

Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Library hosted Easter Egg hunt Saturday
Library hosted Easter Egg hunt Saturday
Bay Springs celebrated Easter Saturday
Bay Springs celebrated Easter Saturday
Blood given Saturday in honor of Purvis man
Blood drive held for Purvis man