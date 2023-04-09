MBI investigating ‘officer-involved’ shooting in Lincoln County

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning near the intersection of Horseshoe Road and Mississippi 550.

The MBI said that about 10:30 a.m., an individual with weapon in hand approached the cruiser of a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was parked on the side Mississippi 550.

The subject received fatal injuries. No officers were injured.

MBI currently is assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the state Attorney General’s Office.

