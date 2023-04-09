Jackson residents growing tired of temporary trash drop-off sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Jacksonians have now experienced a full week of nobody picking up their garbage, which has left the taxpayers with no choice but to do the city’s job for them.

“It’s very frustrating. We pay our taxes to have our garbage picked up, but instead, we’re having to come out here, on like you said, my weekend and drop trash off. That is not even my job, but it is still going to be in our bill,” said Shanell Cage, a frustrated Jackson resident.

Following city leaders’ failure to agree on a contract for the next garbage vendor, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that residents would be able to take their trash to temporary drop-off sites.

Just eight days out from that, most residents say they are already sick of taking time out of their day to drop off garbage. Especially when the Saturday drop-off site wasn’t even located in Jackson, but at the city-owned landfill, in Byram.

“This is ridiculous. City Council, what are we? What are you doing? You can’t do anything right. We got enough problems with the water problem in the city of Jackson. We need to do something about this garbage situation, and I mean right now. This is ridiculous. Y’all need to do something. All this nonsense...we need to get it over with,” said Michael Funchess.

Thursday and Friday were a different story when residents were able to dispose of their trash at the old Metro Center Mall.

And with no timetable of when the city will have a new garbage vendor, residents say the decisions of city leaders are now their problems.

A question still left unanswered is where the trash will be going after it’s dropped off.

The overflowing dumpsters were hauled away from the landfill Saturday when that would be the place most would think the trash would be taken to.

No official release has been made by the city, or the mayor, in regard to where and when the next round of drop-off locations will be if a new contract is not agreed upon.

