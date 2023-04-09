Hattiesburg’s Community Arts Center lawn becomes a park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg officially has a music park now.

Saturday, city officials hosted a dedication ceremony for the Heritage Music Park.

“It’s great to see a park that so many had a hand in,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said, “to create something so uniquely Hattiesburg in terms of its musicianship and craftsmanship but then also one that honors the Hattiesburg Arts Council which has over the course of 53 years fostered such an amazing culture that we enjoy in our city.

The park, located on the lawn of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, is an interactive space with musical installations.

The park’s musical theme is a nod to Hattiesburg’s history, paying homage to the blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

The Hattiesburg Arts Commission began the project in 2021 and worked with the city to bring it to life, funding it through the 1 percent sales tax passed in 2019.

The park, designed by Hattiesburg resident, Wes Hanson, features seven, interactive instruments.

