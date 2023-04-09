Hannah’s Easter Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. Clouds will continue to stick around throughout the evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 70s across the area. Tomorrow there is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly cloudy all day.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low 70′s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be partly sunny throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70′s across the Pine Belt. There is a20% chance for rain and skies are expected to be cloudy.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 70′s. There is a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. None are expected to be severe.

