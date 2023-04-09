Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Easter Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. Clouds will continue to stick around throughout the evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 70s across the area. Tomorrow there is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly cloudy all day.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low 70′s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be partly sunny throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70′s across the Pine Belt. There is a20% chance for rain and skies are expected to be cloudy.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 70′s. There is a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. None are expected to be severe.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
Man injured in U.S. 84 rollover Thursday
Man injured in single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84

Latest News

Hannah's Easter Weekend Forecast
Hannah’s Easter Weekend Forecast
Patrick's Good Friday PM Forecast 4/7
More rain is expected for your Saturday. Easter will be dry and cloudy.
Patrick's Good Friday PM Forecast 4/7
Patrick's Good Friday PM Forecast 4/7
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children