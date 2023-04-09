Win Stuff
Hattiesburg church carries on long-time tradition
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Easter Sunday, a local church continued a decades-long tradition.

The House of Blessings in Hattiesburg held its annual Community Day, which featured games, music, and Easter Egg hunt and even an appearance by the Easter Bunny

Families from across the Pine Belt were welcome.

“There is so much going on,” Herring said. “So, much evil, so much wrong. And these type of events just show, especially the young people and adults, that there are people in the community that really care and are concerned about their well-being.”

For information on future community events, follow the link on the WDAM 7 website.

