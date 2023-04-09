Win Stuff
Children of all ages were able to hunt Easter Eggs through the library

Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County hosted an Easter Egg hunt Saturday morning.

Children got the opportunity to search through the library for eggs and even meet and take photos with Peter Cottontail.

Kids of all ages came out for the event

Turnout was great for the library’s first Easter egg hunt.

“(Saturday) was our first time having an Easter egg hunt like this here, so we had a great turnout and I’m really glad to see so many people come and hopefully people will check out books and open some library cards while they’re here” Youth Services Director Nancy Claypool said.

The librarians believe that events like this are a great way to introduce children to books without any pressure.

The library plans on holding more events like this in the future.

