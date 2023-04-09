Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on...
FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday, April 8, during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men's basketball team. The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday, April 9 and expects a full recovery. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title on April 4 in Houston.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted.

Connecticut’s other U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Connecticut state Rep. Matt Blumenthal tweeted that he heard his father “was also on the reviewing stand for a while. Tough as nails, and on the mend shortly!”

Blumenthal is serving his third term in the Senate after being reelected in November. He was the state’s U.S. attorney before serving in the state House and state Senate and as Connecticut’s attorney general.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved

Latest News

The Heritage Music Park was dedicated in Hattiesburg Saturday morning.
Hattiesburg’s Community Arts Center lawn becomes a park
10pm Headlines 4/8
10pm Headlines 4/8
Easter Egg Hunt
Children of all ages were able to hunt Easter Eggs through the library
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting